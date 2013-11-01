Exclusive: Roma open talks with Arsenal target and Barcelona man to replace Dzeko
24 January at 11:10Roma are taking a glance at possible Dzeko replacements around Europe and according to our sources the giallorossi have opened talks to sign Atletico Madrid star Ferreira Carrasco.
The Belgian winger is not on good terms with Diego Simeone and Roma director of football Monchi has already opened talks with the player’s agent Gabriele Giuffrida.
Monchi and Giuffrida had a meeting in Milan yesterday and Roma have made a loan bid with option to buy to sign the talented winger who is struggling with game time at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Roma can make the player’s loan move permanent at the end of the season for € 25 million but Atletico have demanded at least € 10 million more than that.
Carrasco has also been linked with a move to Arsenal although Mkitaryan’s recent move to North London may mean the Premier League giants do not need a new attacking winger anymore.
Meantime Monchi has also contacted Barcelona to discuss the possible transfer of Aleix Vidal. The Spaniard is not playing on a regular basis at the Camp Nou and the arrival of Coutinho may further reduce his game time in Barcelona.
Yet again, Roma are interested in signing the player on loan with an option to buy set to € 10/11 million.
Talks with Barcelona and Atletico are ongoing, Roma are already preparing for life after Dzeko.
