Barcelona and Man Utd alerted as agent throws Verratti’s Psg future into doubt
11 September at 11:10Looks like Mino Raiola was looking forward to talking to media yesterday night as the Italian tactician released several statements about some of his clients, but not only.
Raiola did also share his thoughts on Paulo Dybala despite the Argentinean not being in the list of his clients.
The Italian agent also talked about Marco Verratti and Mario Batotelli who, contrary to Dybala are among their clients.
“Verratti will stay at Psg but then I don’t know. I am not Merlin The Magician, let’s go step by step.”
Raiola’s words give Manchester United and Barcelona hope the Italian star can leave Psg in the future, possibly next summer.
Verratti is regarded as Andres Iniesta’s heir at Barcelona but Raiola’s recent business made with Manchester United suggest the Red Devils could also emerge as possible contenders for the Italian, should Raiola push for his exit.
“Balotelli? We’ve decided that it is right to stay at Nice for at least three more years. That’s the best team to improve. His behaviour off the pitch is perfect, nobody talks about his private life anymore. He has talked with Ventura but an Italy return is not close.”
