Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti is once again the centre of attention after reports that the French giants may consider selling him in the summer. A host of other big European clubs are vying for his signature with Barcelona and Chelsea thought to be at the front of the queue.





Having signed a new deal last summer that ties him to the club until 2021, the 24-year-old has always maintained that he loves living in the capital and has no intention of moving to another club. Calciomercato.com’s Federico Zanon writes however, that the decision may not be down to the player himself.

Speaking after Saturday night’s French Cup triumph over Angers, Verratti hinted that a move away may now happen this summer when he declared to reporters that; “I will not sit down and talk to the President”. The Parisian’s have their eye on some big names to strengthen the squad none bigger than Barcelona superstar Neymar. It’s thought that PSG may even be prepared to send Verratti to the Camp Nou as part of a player plus cash deal for the Brazilian in what would be the summer’s most talked about transfer.