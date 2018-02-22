Barcelona defender offered to Juventus and Inter
26 April at 15:10Barcelona defender Lucas Digne has been offered to Italian outfit Juventus and Inter as a return to Italy could be on the cards for the left-back.
The France international arrived at Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016. However, he has failed to feature regularly for the Catalan club and is behind Jordi Alba in the pecking order at Barcelona.
The Turin club and the Nerazzurri were proposed with an opportunity to sign Digne in signing the full-back. Juventus have not discarded the option of signing Barcelona defender, but is considered as one of the options.
Digne was also offered to Inter a few weeks ago and the Serie A club’s officials listened to the offers. Walter Sabatini is the technical co-ordinator of Suning, who own Inter. He is the former director of football at AS Roma and is an admirer of the Frenchman.
However, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is an admirer of Ghanian international Kwadwo Asamoah. The Juventus versatile player is a priority target for the San Siro outfit, meaning Digne could not be the first choice player in that position for Inter.
Go to comments