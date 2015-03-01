Chased by Liverpool last year as a solution to the Reds’ raft of injuries at the back, the French defender and former international believes that he has something to contribute to the Catalan side.

His deal expires in the summer of 2018, but has an option for an extra season. Mathieu joined from Valencia for

Mathieu thinks that his statute (1.92 metres) and ability to head well can bring something different, but his chances of starting regularly are slim, doing so only 12 times in La Liga play this season.

Rather interestingly,

Mathieu, who can play in the middle or as a full-back, was involved in

€20 million in 2014, but really hasn’t been a hit.the Daily Express wrote in February that Barca star Lionel Messi wanted Mathieu out (alongside Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes) if he was to stay at the Camp Nou, believing the trio to not be good enough.