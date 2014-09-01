Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri could make two unexpected changes in the line-up of the Old Lady for tonight’s Champions League clash against Barcelona.The Italian tactician was expected to start with a 4-2-3-1 system with Stefano Sturaro and Daniele Rugani starting in midfield and defence respectively.According to our reporter in Barcelona Marco Demicheli, however, the Italian tactician is now considering swapping Juventus to a 4-3-3 formation with Rodrigo Bentancur and Mattia De Sciglio starting instead.Both players have yet to make their debut with Juventus from the first minute. De Sciglio has only played a few minutes in the Supercup final against Lazio this past August, whilst Bentancur has barely played 10 minutes with the Old Lady so far this season.According to our sources, the Old Lady’s line-up should be something similar to this: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur; Dybala, Higuain, Douglas Costa.