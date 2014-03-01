Live Champions League: Barcelona - Juventus
12 September at 13:30Follow out live news from Barcelona, where correspondent Marco Demicheli is keeping Juventus fans updated on the latest news!
1228 BST Latest lineups: Juventus are still favouring Barzagli over Rugani.
PROBABLE LINEUPS:
BARCELONA (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Dembelé, Messi, Suarez. Coach: Valverde.
JUVENTUS (4-3-2-1): Buffon; De Sciglio (Rugani), Barzagli, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Bentancur (Sturaro), Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Dybala; Higuain. Coach: Allegri.
Referee: Skomina (Slovenia).
1109 BST: Juventus have a doubt ahead of tonight's game. Fans have focussed on Stefano Sturaro, but Max Allegri is as yet unsure as to where to deploy Andrea Barzagli. Read more here.
1050 BST: Check out our match preview!
1030 BST: Why won't Paulo Dybala join Barcelona? What if Lionel Messi had a part in that? Check out Marco Demicheli's piece here.
1020 BST: Can Juventus beat Barcelona? David Baleno has the blueprint.
Go to comments