Barcelona loanee Rafinha livid at Inter substitution: here’s Spalletti’s reaction
15 April at 11:10Barcelona loanee Rafinha did not take very well Luciano Spalletti’s decision to replace him in the second half of yesterday’s Atalanta-Inter clash in Serie A.
Rafinha was replaced in the 71st minute of the game after that he had missed an easy goal chance from inside the danger area.
The Brazilian covered his mouth with the shirt on his way out to the pitch and seemed to be really disappointed when he sat on the bench.
Inter boss Luciano Spalletti commented on Sky Sports Rafinha’s reaction after the game: “Rafinha can do what he wants. He is a great professional and an amazing person. He can react any way he wants, there is no problem. He covered his mouth because he was disappointed. He missed a goal and had another goal chance after that. He was simply disappointed for some mistakes.”
Rafinha joined Inter on loan in the January window and the Serie A giants can make his move permanent for € 35 million.
Go to comments