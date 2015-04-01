Suarez, Neymar want £76m Liverpool star to join
11 May at 17:09Barcelona’s players are very much in favour of signing Philippe Coutinho, according to news reports from Catalonia.
Sport confirm that the Blaugrana changing room wants the Brazilian star to join from Liverpool.
Lionel Messi is known for having a major influence, having insisted for a clause in his deal that will forbid Barcelona from selling Luis Suarez as a condition for his extension.
Coutinho gets on very well with Neymar, as well as Suarez himself.
Sport had written two days ago that Coutinho, a former Inter player, had agreed to terms with Barcelona, but that Liverpool were insisting on a price tag of £76 million if they were to let him go.
The Catalan giants are also understood to have guaranteed the Brazilian starting time next season. Coutinho himself is reported to want to leave Anfield.
Liverpool have already been reported to want Mohamed Salah of Roma, the Egyptian having scored 17 goals in all competitions so far this season.
Go to comments