Barcelona prepare Alli bid as Psg block Verratti exit
06 August at 11:36Barcelona are ready to invest part of incomes of Neymar’s sale to sign Tottenham star Dele Alli, according to The Sunday Express. The blaugrana are looking for reinforcement in every area of the pitch and Dele Alli could be the right name for Barcelona to strengthen their midfield.
No secret the blaugrana had made Marco Verratti their summer transfer priority but Al Khelaifi is not going to sell the Italy star at any price and has already informer Verratti’s new agent Mino Raiola that the former Pescara star won’t be leaving Paris in the current transfer window.
Alli has then emerged as a potential midfield reinforcement for the blaugrana given that the English star would not be used as an attacking winger at the Camp Nou.
Barcelona, in fact, have made Ousmane Dembele their leading candidate to fill the boots of Neymar and the La Liga giants have already opened talks over the signing of the 20-year-old star.
Both Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, however, are determined to keep their stars although Barcelona’s new economic power makes every kind of singing possible.
Their first reinforcement after the departure of Neymar will be Inigo Martinez with the Blaugrana who are ready to sign the Spaniard paying his € 32 million release clause.
