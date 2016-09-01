Barcelona to finalize first January signing
27 December at 11:00Barcelona are ready to finalize their first January signing, Sport.es claim. The blaugrana are looking for a replacement for Javier Mascherano who will be leaving the Camp Nou in the January transfer window looking for more game time in the second part of the campaign.
The Argentina International has an agreement in place with Hebei Fortune and is set to leave Spain in the winter transfer window.
Barcelona have already identified the replacement of Mascherano and are set to welcome his services in January. The La Liga giants will complete the signing of Colombian defender Yerry Mina who will arrive in Barcelona for a fee exceeding € 9 million.
The blaugrana were supposed to pay that fee in the summer but the departure of Mascherano has forced Barcelona to rush towards the signing of Yerry Mina whose final price-tag will be slightly more expensive than € 9 million.
Barcelona will pay an extra € 5/10 million fee depending on how much Hebei Fortune will pay to welcome the services of Mascherano.
