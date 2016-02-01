Exclusive: Juventus make first contract offer to Emre Can
27 December at 10:15No secret Juventus are long time admirers of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. The Liverpool ace will see his contract expire at the end of the season and he has yet to reach an agreement to extend his stay at Anfield Road.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano the Old Lady is being trying to sign the talented midfielder in the January transfer window although the bianconeri are not open to spend a fortune for a player who will be available as a free agent at the end of the season, not to mention that Can won’t be allowed to play the Champions League with another team this season.
Juventus made contact with Liverpool to sign Can in January a few weeks ago but Liverpool do not want to sell their star on the cheap.
The Serie A giants will be free to negotiate with the player’s entourage in a few weeks and the bianconeri will be offering the German a € 3.5 million-a-year contract plus add ons.
Juventus are aware that Inter and Manchester City are also interested in signing the 23-year-old and want to beat the competition reaching an agreement with the player as soon as they can.
