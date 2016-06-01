Barcelona are also interested in signing German midfielder Max Meyer, according to the latest reports from Germany.

The Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs target was,

Bild write, in fact, that the Catalans have actually contacted the 22-year-old’s representatives, though it is as yet unsure whether they will make an offer for him.

Schalke are looking to convince their man to stay, but he is out of a deal in the summer, as is Leon Goretzka, who has already chosen Bayern Munich.

The Gelsenkirchen has offered the winger/attacking midfielder a deal worth €5.5m, but Meyer wants to take some time out to weigh his options, with a decision not expected before March.

Arsenal were recently linked with