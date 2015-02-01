Over the past few weeks, Manchester United and Liverpool fans may have seen the name Nicolo Barella linked with a possible move to their respective clubs.



The 20-year-old is the latest young star to emerge in the peninsula and although the January window is now closed, a summer move from his current club, Cagliari, is a distinct possibility.



A product of the Sardinian club’s youth academy, Barella has shot to stardom at his hometown side this season.







A central midfielder by trade, Barella, who gained valuable first-team experience in the Third Divison with Como, is as comfortable playing in the holding role as he is in a more advanced position supporting the strikers.





Cagliari President Tommaso Giulini has been at pains to tell the Italian media that in a perfect world, he would have a first-team squad made up entirely of players born on the island and whilst this idea is still in its infancy, in Barella, he looks to have a real jewel on his hands.

From a United point of view, you could say he has the DNA of both Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez and despite his tender years, he also has a fiery streak to his nature, as was proved in a recent game against AC Milan were he saw red in the closing stages.



Giulini recently went on record as stating that if anyone wants to prize him away from Cagliari, then they will have to part with around €50M (£44M) with the islanders having just extended his current contract by an extra 12 months until June 2022.



"I've read everything about his renewal, but we didn't do it to raise his price," Giulini told Rai Radio."Nicolo deserved a better salary and an extra year on his contract. We want to grow, improve and do everything to keep Nicolo another season.









"Of course, if there were offers that we couldn't refuse, upwards of €50m, then we could discuss it. We'd take the €50m and strengthen the team."

Inevitably, there is reported competition for his signature from Serie A, with Juventus also making enquiries as to his availability.





Bianconeri chiefs are understood to have already met with the Sardinian club to discuss a multi-player deal which also includes North Korean star Han Kwang-Song, another player linked with a potential move to the Premier League.

As far as Barella is concerned; all the speculation about his future has not affected his form, and the player recently stated that he has; “Never spoke about the market,” with his current employers.



United boss Jose Mourinho and his opposite number at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp, have both made the right noises about bringing in top-class young talent to their respective clubs.



Klopp will of course be welcoming Naby Keita to Merseyside in the summer, but if, as expected, he loses Emre Can at the end of the current campaign, Barella would seem like the perfect fit for the German tactician.



Between now and the end of the season, there are sure to be more new twists and turns in this particular transfer saga, and it will also be interesting to see if Barella gets a chance to make his full international debut in one of the March friendlies against England and Argentina, which both take place in the UK.



If he does, expect to see a host of scouts from across Europe descending on Wembley and The Etihad Stadiums.















Steve Mitchell



@barafundler