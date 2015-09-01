Lorenzo Insigne doesn’t look any closer to signing a new deal, and is now being chased by Bayern Munich, too,

The Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool target has scored 16 goals this season in all competitions, adding ten assists as well as Napoli are set to qualify for the Champions League again, being eliminated in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid.

Now, Il Mattino write that the Bavarians are to join the group of sides interested in the 25-year-old, especially if Douglas Costa - who Coach Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t played that much this season - leaves.

The Bavarians are interested in a number of Italian players, including Salvatore Sirigu, Marco Verratti and Federico Bernardeschi.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has long been a massive admirer of Insigne’s, with Liverpool probably closer than the rest to the Frattamaggiore native.

He and his entourage still can’t get Napoli to agree to a deal, recently asking for a

4.5 million-a-year deal, our sources told us.

They were willing to accept

3.5m if Napoli surrendered the Italian’s image rights, always a major sticking point with the San Paolo side.