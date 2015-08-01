Bayern Munich rival Man United for €100m Atletico star
30 March at 12:31Bayern Munich are in ‘pole position’ to sign Antoine Griezmann, Gianluca Di Marzio confirms (via 101greatgoals).
The French international has been pursued by Manchester United for a while now, but a team-mate, Saul Niguez, recently confirmed that the 26-year-old was very happy in Madrid.
Griezmann has been on top form, scoring 28 goals in all competitions for Atletico Madrid, who are still in the running for the Champions League.
Bayern Munich could end up driving up the French international’s price, and he already has an 100 million release clause built into his contract.
Recent reports had Manchester United offering to pay the Bleus star’s contract.
Griezmann’s entourage has spoken to a number of clubs, something they confirmed recently.
He himself rejected the idea that he could ever move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, also confirming that Bayern were in his sights:
“I’ve always dreamed of playing for the big clubs, and [Barcelona and Real] are a part of that dream, alongside Bayern and the English teams. But I don’t see myself playing for Barca or Real.” Griezmann said in a recent interview.
