Bayern Munich set to challenge Arsenal, Chelsea over the signing of free agent defender
10 February at 20:30The imminent retirement of Philip Lahm has made the signing of a new fullback a priority for Bayern Munich. With David Alaba who can either play on the left or on the right, the Bavarians will have plenty of choices for the next summer transfer campaign.
The Bavarian’s priority for the 2017/18 campaign is Napoli left-back Fauzi Ghoulam whose contract talks with the Serie A giants have yet to produce a formal agreement. The Algeria International is one of the most wanted defenders in Europe as Chelsea have also set sights on the 26-year-old.
According to Mundo Deportivo, another hot name on Bayern Munich’s agenda is Sead Kolasinac who is contracted with Schalke 04 until the end of the season and can join any club as a free agent at the end of the current campaign.
Chelsea, Juventus and Arsenal have already made contact to sign the 23-year-old left-back and so there will be pnely of competitions for the Bundesliga giants to sign the Bosnia International who is the second best fullback in the German league after Philip Lahm.
