Bayern Munich to announce signing of Juve, Barça and Liverpool target Goretzka
17 January at 14:45Bayern Munich are close to signing Schalke 04 star Leon Goretzka, Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has revealed.
The Germany International is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe at the moment and the president of the Bundesliga giants has confirmed that the Bavarians are close to reaching an agreement with the 23-year-old.
“There is no agreement yet, Goretzka to Bayern Munich is not a done deal but yet but we can complete his transfer as soon as our medical staff gives us green light”, Hoeness told Funke Sport (via ilbianconero).
Goretzka had been chased by Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool but the Germany star has eventually decided to join Bayern Munich. The player will move to the Allianz Arena as a free agent at the end of the season as his contract with Schalke 04 is set to expire at the end of June.
Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed Goretkza would have joined Bayer Munich earlier this month.
A few weeks ago Sportbild revealed why Goretzka has chosen to snub Liverpool, Barcelona and Juve in order to join Bayern Munich.
Go to comments