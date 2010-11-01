Berlusconi turned down €1 billon offer for AC Milan, led to PSG sale
10 February at 15:01On Saturday, La Repubblica reported that Silvio Berlusconi turned down a €1 billion offer to buy AC Milan in 2007. The 10-figure offer came from none other than Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who eventually went on to buy Paris Saint-Germain.
The billion euro offer came on the heels of their Champions League triumph under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti.
Only a year before, Al Thani founded Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) with the intention of buying a world-class soccer franchise. His goal was to provide an international sports outlet for the small, oil rich Middle Easter nation.
He achieved his goal when QSI purchased Paris Saint-Germain four years later in a deal that valued the club at €100 million euros. One of the first moves PSG made under its new owners was to sign both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva from AC Milan.
For Berlusconi, the decision not to sell has haunted him. He spent the majority of the following 10 years trying to sell the club to multiple buyers, ultimately settling on a €700 million deal with Yonghong Li last year.
Go to comments