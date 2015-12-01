Berlusconi vehemently denies AC Milan sale wrongdoings
16 January at 14:15In response to inquires regarding irregularities found in his 2017 sale of AC Milan, former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is clear, he categorically denies any wrongdoing.
In an interview on Tuesday, Mr. Berlusconi hit out against the media for ‘invention.’
“I limit myself to observing that there have always been denigration campaigns against me in delicate political moments. This news about the sale of Milan, a pure journalistic invention without any judicial confirmation, is different from the others for only one reason: it has absolutely no credibility which shows that even the imagination of my adversaries has turned, as it is used to say, to fruit. I do not have any capital abroad and therefore I do not have a problem, but, if I had it, I would be really out of my mind to make it as part of an operation such as the sale of Milan, on which all the world's spotlight has been focused. Only those who are really out of their mind can imagine such an absurd thing.”
