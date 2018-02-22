Boban: ‘Inter never played well, AC Milan not doing enough’
04 March at 11:10Looks like former AC Milan star Zvonimir Boban is not impressed by the campaign of both Inter and AC Milan. Talking to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the Derby della Madonnina, the former Croatia International said: “I am surprised by AC Milan’s comeback but judgements could be more balanced. Two months ago Gattuso was not a real manager for journalists whilst now he is a phenomenon. Inter’s squad is more complete but they’ve never played well. Not even when they were table leaders.”
“I’ve already said AC Milan are not strong enough to win any trophy, neither in Italy nor in Europe. They have good players but it’s not enough. I don’t think they will qualify for the Champions League either but I’d be happy to be proved wrong. I was lucky enough to play in a stellar AC Milan: a model that is still unreachable for top Italian and European clubs.”
