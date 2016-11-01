Argentine side Boca Juniors have made an approach to sign AC Milan’s Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gomez, says CalcioMercato ’s Daniele Longo.

The 24-year-old Gomez has failed to make a single Serie A appearance this season, having failed to impress under neither Vincenzo Montella nor Rino Gattuso. He has made one Europa League appearance, but the defender has never made his presence felt since he joined from Lanus back in 2016.

Longo says that Boca Juniors have offered to take the rossoneri defender on loan till the end of the season but Milan want to sell the defender to earn an outright fee of 10 million euros.

And while a permanent sale to the Argentine side is the only thing that can satisfy the demands of both parties, but it is said that Milan can be convinced into letting Gomez go if Boca sign him on loan with an option of signing him on a permanent basis next summer.

If Boca do agree to make such an offer, the deal can go through in the next few hours.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)