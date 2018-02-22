According to the source, three people approached Dzemaili's car, posing as fans who wanted autographs. Dzemaili lowered his window, only to be met by a punch in the face. Fortunately, Dzemaili reacted quickly and drove away with his car. These three individuals quickly disappeared from the scene before anyone had the time to catch them.

Bologna will face Crotone away from home on Sunday, and it remains to be seen whether or not Dzemaili will be in the squad. The former Napoli man has scored one goal and assisted the same amount since coming back from a loan spell in Montreal this January.