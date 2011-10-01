Breaking: AC Milan, Fassone hits back at Roma president
28 July at 17:00AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone has just hit back at Roma president James Pallotta who had claimed that the rossoneri ‘do not have the money to buy players’.
Talking to the club’s official website, Fassone said: “It was surprising for me to read this kind of statements. I was surprised by the style [of Pallotta] and by the mistakes he did. Everybody knows that these kind of operations need to be completed through a financial leverage and everyone now knows that the part of the Elliot fund to finance the club's purchase is only € 180 million, whilst the club value is € 740 million.
"I do not know what he [Pallotta] means when he says 'pay the consequences', I do not understand whether it's a threat or not. We issued a bond of € 50 million for the transfer campaign this summer, we are far below the consumption of this bonds. There are multi-year plans presented in a quality board of directors with people like Paolo Scaroni, Marco Patuano and Roberto Cappelli, which should be guarantee for everyone, fans and not. Everything is public and presented to Uefa.”
" We started from a low threshold after the Berlusconi-Galliani management, below a competitive threshold. I'm not worried that Pallotta does not understands Milan, I become worried when he says that we are losing our mind. We must be rational, we are not fans, every investment that is made is calculated and we are planning to settle it safely. Realize that players that we have gained so far are players that give value to the company. They are the assets of this Milan, being all young and of great prospects, to give us results on the field in the short term and economic results in Medium term ".
"AC Milan go on, these Pallotta statements have given me a shake: I'm here in Italy, working 20 hours a day for AC Milan. When he is ready we can compare our balance sheets in the most transparent way. If I have to learn something I will do it, but these kinds of criticisms are really annoying me.”
