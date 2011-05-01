Breaking: Arsenal defender agrees personal terms with Inter
26 August at 14:25Inter are desperate to sign some reinforcement at the back and have shortlisted several Premier League defenders who could strengthen their defensive pack. Eliaquim Mangala, Shkrodan Musfati and Mahmadou Sakho have been shortlisted by the Serie A giants but according to reports in Italy, the Arsenal defender tops the nerazzurri defenders’ shortlist.
Sky Sport claims Mustafi has already agreed personal terms with the Serie A giants. The Germany International is determined to leave the Gunners to get more game time and a return to Italy would be much appreciated by the former Sampdoria star.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Inter want to sign the player on loan with option to buy, whilst Arsenal would prefer to sell the player on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.
Talks between the two parties are ongoing but the player has already said yes to Inter. ‘Only’ and agreement between the Serie A giants and Arsenal is missing.
