Breaking: Barca expected to approve of Rafinha, Inter Milan deal
19 January at 15:49Roma isn’t the only Serie A team active in the transfer market today. Inter Milan appears to be close to a deal with Rafinha, pending the approval from Barcelona.
The Brazilian and the Nerazzurri, to which he has been linked for weeks, have apparently agreed on all terms and are simply waiting for his parent club to give the green-light to a deal.
Per sources, CalcioMercato.com has exclusively learned that the Catalonian club will not stand in the way of a deal. Pasquale Guarro reports that an approval may be given as early as tonight.
The talented forward has been unsettled with the Blaugrana by the arrival of Philippe Coutinho.
However, he may not be the only Barcelona player who will make the move to Italy. His teammate Gerard Deulofeu is reportedly close to a move to Napoli. He, too, has been unseated by Coutinho.
The deal for Rafinha is expected in the coming hours.
Go to comments