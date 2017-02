Martin Caceres has snubbed a move to AC Milan as the two parties have not reached economic agreement over the player’s imminent transfer. Caceres is available on the market as a free agent asCaceres had been recovering from an Achilles tendon injury after the end of his contract with Juventus and is now eligible to play with any other club despite failing medical with Trabzonspor during the January window.Talking to Mediaset Premium ahead of AC Milan’s home clash against Sampdoria , Galliani has confirmed that Caceres won’t be joining AC Milan.“I can confirm that he will not be joining us. Our offer was not in line with his requests and could not manage to reach an economic agreement.but that was not enough. I can only wish him good luck for the future.”​Caceres was offered a six-month deal with option for a one-year contract extension. The Uruguay International wanted a salary in the region ofCaceres is said to have also rejected a move to West Ham due to failed contract negotiations.The player will be flying to England in the next few hours asthat have just entered the race to sign the former Barcelona man.