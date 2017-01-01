Breaking: free agent defender snubs AC Milan transfer, considers moves to either Crystal Palace or Southampton
05 February at 13:00Martin Caceres has snubbed a move to AC Milan as the two parties have not reached economic agreement over the player’s imminent transfer. Caceres is available on the market as a free agent as his contract with Juventus expired in June 2016. Caceres had been recovering from an Achilles tendon injury after the end of his contract with Juventus and is now eligible to play with any other club despite failing medical with Trabzonspor during the January window.
Talking to Mediaset Premium ahead of AC Milan’s home clash against Sampdoria, Galliani has confirmed that Caceres won’t be joining AC Milan.
“I can confirm that he will not be joining us. Our offer was not in line with his requests and could not manage to reach an economic agreement. He had successful medical but that was not enough. I can only wish him good luck for the future.”
Caceres was offered a six-month deal with option for a one-year contract extension. The Uruguay International wanted a salary in the region of € 750.000 until the end of the season, but AC Milan were only open to offer € 400.000 plus € 350.000 in add-ons. Caceres is said to have also rejected a move to West Ham due to failed contract negotiations.
The player will be flying to England in the next few hours as Crystal Palace are still interested in signing him with Southampton that have just entered the race to sign the former Barcelona man.
