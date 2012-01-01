Breaking: Howedes to Juve is a done deal as Liverpool target set for medical
29 August at 15:20Juventus have completed the signing of Benedikt Howedes and the player will have his medical with the Old Lady tomorrow morning, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
The Germany International has agreed to join Juventus on a four-year, € 3 million-a-year deal. The Serie A giants will sign the versatile defender on loan with option to buy set to € 15 million.
According to our sources Howedes will arrive in Italy this evening and tomorrow he will have his medical with the Serie A champions ahead of signing the contract with the Old Lady.
Howedes was one of Juventus’ main target for Juventus given that the bianconeri wanted to sign a top class defender who could cover more than one role at the back. Howedes can either play as centre defender or full-back, both on the left and on the right.
The player snubbed a move to Liverpool and did say no to an offer made by Spartak Moscow as well. The player only wanted to move to Juventus and the Serie A giants have finally managed to complete his signing.
