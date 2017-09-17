Breaking: injury of Barcelona star Dembélé ‘worse than expected’
17 September at 12:25Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé picked up a muscle injury in the blaugrana’s 2-1 win against Getafe yesterday. The Frenchman, who had just made his third appearance with his new club, was forced out of the pitch in the 39th minute and was replaced by Gerard Deulofeu.
Yesterday’s reports from Spain claimed Dembélé could have skipped up to four games but Mundo Deportivo has just published a report that states Dembélé’s injury could be worse than expected.
According to the Spanish paper Dembélé could skip the next two months of action. That would be a huge blow for Barcelona as the blaugrana paid € 150 million to sign the talented 20-year-old from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.
The player is having medical tests right now and Barcelona are expected to provide a medical update today.
The only ‘good news’ for Dembélé is that Neymar picked up a similar muscle injury against the same club and in the same stadium in his first campaign with Barcelona. Maybe that’s the price to pay to follow the footsteps of the Brazilian.
