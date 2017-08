Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina isahead of a € 18 million move to the Saint Mary’s Stadium. Lemina, 23, joinedwith the Serie A giants who made his move permanent for € 8 million one year later. The Gabon International playedThe 23-year-old has won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia with Juventus.The former Marseille starlet. The Italy star moved to the St. Mary’s Stadium this past January completing a € 17 million move from Napoli.​Lemina is currently having his medical with the Saints before signing his contract with the Premier League side.can already be considered a new Southampton player.