Breaking: Juventus’ Lemina has Southampton medical
07 August at 13:30Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina is having his medical with Southampton ahead of a € 18 million move to the Saint Mary’s Stadium.
Lemina, 23, joined Juventus from Marseille on loan in summer 2015 with the Serie A giants who made his move permanent for € 8 million one year later. The Gabon International played 42 games and scored three goals during his two-year spell in Turin. The 23-year-old has won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia with Juventus.
The former Marseille starlet will join Manolo Gabbiadini at Southampton. The Italy star moved to the St. Mary’s Stadium this past January completing a € 17 million move from Napoli.
Lemina is currently having his medical with the Saints before signing his contract with the Premier League side. An official announcement is expected to be released in the coming hours but the Gabonese midfielder can already be considered a new Southampton player.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported on Saturday that Juventus had agreed the player's price-tag with Southampton.
Go to comments