Breaking: Juventus v Atalanta postponed
25 February at 18:06
Juventus v Atalanta has been postponed due to snow. The playing surface at The Allianz Stadium was covered in snow during the warm-up and with the conditions getting steadily worse, the match officials have decided to call the game off to be scheduled for a later date.
Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta spoke before the game, explaining he was unhappy with the original decision to allow the match to go ahead, but another test of the surface at kick-off showed that the safety of the players had to be taken into consideration.
UFFICIALE: #JuveAtalanta è RINVIATA a data da destinarsi, a causa delle avverse condizioni meteo.— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) February 25, 2018
