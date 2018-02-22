Juventus v Atalanta has been postponed due to snow. The playing surface at The Allianz Stadium was covered in snow during the warm-up and with the conditions getting steadily worse, the match officials have decided to call the game off to be scheduled for a later date.







Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta spoke before the game , explaining he was unhappy with the original decision to allow the match to go ahead, but another test of the surface at kick-off showed that the safety of the players had to be taken into consideration.