Breaking: Lazio-AC Milan could be postponed
10 September at 11:20With the possibility of the Sampdoria v Roma being postponed, there is a serious risk that there will be another postponement in the Serie A weekend. The Civil Protection has spread an orange alert (third degree of severity on a ladder of four) for today's match-up; Lazio v Rome, based in the city of Rome (photos from Adnkronos). There are heavy rains with high and prolonged rainfall, storm winds on the Tyrrhenian coast and, generally, very strong weather warnings. This is the alarm that has put the challenge between Lazio and Milan at stake.
The game is scheduled for today at 3pm, and as time goes by, the chances increased of another referral.
Since the early hours of this morning heavy rain has hit the Capital, with many flooded roads and even a blackout that is leaving some areas of the city without electricity. During the morning, a new Civil Protection Update bulletin is expected to be updated, which could lead to the postponement of the match. And if that doesn’t happen, it would be Rocchi's referee to decide.
