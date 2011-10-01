Breaking: suspected knee ligament injury for AC Milan star
15 September at 15:23Huge injury blow for AC Milan with the rossoneri who fear their new star Andrea Conti will skip the next four months due to a cruciate ligament injury.
The Italy right-back joined the rossoneri for € 25 million this past summer becoming one of AC Milan’s most important and most expensive signings.
The former Atalanta star skipped the last two games due to a twisted ankle, an injury he picked up while out on duty with Italy national team during the last international break.
Now, Sky Sport is reporting that the player has probably picked up a knee ligament injury during today’s training session adding that the player could skip the next four months if the injury will be confirmed.
Conti’s absence would be a huge problem for Vincenzo Montella who was ready to swap AC Milan’s system to 3-5-2. The rossoneri adopted this new system yesterday sealing a spectacular 5-1 win against Austria Wien. Conti’s injury, however, may force Montella to change his tactical plans.
