Breaking: Torino agree deal for Barcelona starlet
30 August at 17:15Torino have agreed a deal to sign Barcelona starlet Munir, sources have told Calciomercato.com. The granata will sign the player on a permanent deal although Barcelona could demand to add a ‘buy-back clause’ in the deal.
Torino are looking for a new winger and AC Milan star Mbaye Niang has also been linked with a move to the Stadio Grande Torino.
The Granata, however, failed to match the player’s € 20 million price-tag and have then made Munir their summer transfer priority managing to wrap up a deal with Barcelona.
Munir has yet to give his green light to move to Torino but an agreement seem to be very close.
Munir had also be sounded out by Sampdoria who are also looking for a new striker and have also made an enquiry over Divok Origi.
Muir spent the last season on loan at Valencia managing seven goals and three assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.
