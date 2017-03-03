Xavi: former Barcelona legend linked to replacing Luis Enrique
03 March at 18:30Former Barcelona star Xavi is emerging as a potential candidate for the blaugrana job. According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato24) the former Spain star is being considered as one of the potential replacements for Luis Enrique who has already revealed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.
A shortlist of potential replacements has already been revealed and Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli is said to be on top of Barcelona watch-list alongside Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde, a former Barcelona footballer.
The club’s representatives, however, are said to be on two minds as neither managers are really convinced about both profiles and are reportedly considering offer Xavi the Barcelona job.
Jorge Sampaoli has a € 1.5 million release clause included in his contract with Sevilla, whilst Valverde is negotiating a new deal with Athletic Bilbao. Xavi, on the other hand, is the assistant coach of Qatar U23 national team.
Go to comments