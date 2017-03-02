Leading candidate for Barcelona job emerges as shortlist to replace Luis Enrique unveiled
02 March at 13:45Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde is said to be Barcelona’s leading candidate to replace Luis Enrique at the end of the season, Marca reports.
The Spaniard is contracted with the Basque club until the end of the season and is currently in talks with his club to sign a new contract. A call from Barcelona, however, would make him put contract talks on hold in order to listen to the blaugana’s offer.
Now that Luis Enrique has officially confirmed that he will be leaving the Nou Camp at the end of the season, many managers are being linked with the Barcelona job although Valverde is said to be on top of the blaugrana shortlist.
Still according to Marca, the likes of Jorge Sampaoli, Ronald Koeman, Laurent Blanc, Oscar Garcia, Eusebio, Frank de Boer and Mauricio Pochettino are on Barcelona’s watch-list although calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the LaLiga giants are also considering Massimiliano Allegri as a potential successor for Luis Enrique.
