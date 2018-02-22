Buffon denies Juvenus dressing room bust up, confirms confrontation
24 April at 16:03Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon has dismissed the recent reports of his involvement in the dressing room bust-up following his side’s 1-0 defeat to Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on 22 April.
Kalidou Koulibaly’s 90the minute winner helped Maurizio Sarri’s side walk away from Turin with three Points. Calciomercato earlier reported the 40-year-old was unhappy with his side’s defeat and lashed out his teammates in the dressing room right after the loss to Napoli.
The World Cup winner with Italy has now denied these suggestions and stressed the players are united, despite the latest defeat in the Serie A at the hands of Napoli during the last weekend.
“It is that kind of clearly false gossip, which follows the defeats of teams that do not seem to have an Achilles heels: teams like Juventus,” Buffon told Juventus’ official website.
“It attempts to destabilize an environment and undermine the confidence and togetherness of a group. As normal as this is and as something that has always happened since I've been at Juventus, I find it both logical and correct to speak up and that is what I’ve done.
"Nobody, at least in my 17 years at Juventus, has taken it upon themselves to point the finger at another team-mate, blaming them for a defeat, and this will never happen while I am captain of this team.
"I would like to add that Medhi is an extremely respectful, polite person, who is contributing to the cause and forms a part of this exceptional group.
"I'm sorry that I’m forced to point this out, but I have to do it, because in the light of certain news stories, if not slanderous, at least false, I believe that a clarification is due to protect the group and Medhi, who is a fantastic guy.”
