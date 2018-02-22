Exclusive: furious Buffon involved in dressing room bust-up after Napoli defeat
24 April at 09:30Gigi Buffon was not happy with Juventus’ 1-0 home defeat against Napoli on Sunday night and the Italian goalkeeper did nothing to hide his disappointment after the final whistle. Our Turin reporter Nicola Balice claims Buffon scolded his teammates as soon as Juventus got back in the changing room after Napoli’s win.
Buffon has never had problems to share his thoughts both inside the locker room and in front of cameras and this time the Italian goalkeeper reprimanded his teammates for the bad performance against Napoli.
The 40-year-old is aware that Juve are running the risk of missing out on their 7th successive scudetto and could not hide his frustration after Koulibaly’s last-gasp goal.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Buffon’s words caused some sort of reaction inside the Old Lady’s locker room with Medhi Benatia who was one of those who hit back at the Italian’s accusations.
Allegri will be now tasked with the job of gathering his lads for the last five games of the season, trying to win the seventh successive scudetto in the history of the club.
