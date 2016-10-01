Bundesliga giants make big offer for Calhanoglu
01 February at 13:30Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig have made an attempt to sign AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, CalcioMercato exclusively understand.
The 23-year-old Calhanoglu arrived at the San Siro from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee in the region of 20 million euros this past summer. He did struggle to find his feet under Vincenzo Montella, but is now looking more like his real self. He has scored twice in 18 appearances this season, assisting twice.
CalcioMercato understand that RB Leipzig now see the Turkish superstar as the inch-perfect replacement for the outgoing Naby Keita, who is set to join Liverpool on a long-term deal in the upcoming summer transfer window.
It is said that heavy contacts have already been established between the two parties and Calhanoglu and Leipzig seem intent on doing a deal. They have even made a contract offer to Calhanoglu and are willing to offer him a salary package of 3 million euros per year, which is more than the 2.5 million euros per year that the former Hamburg star is currently earning at the rossoneri.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments