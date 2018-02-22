Next week will mark three months since Juventus chiefs offered German international midfielder Emre Can, a contract to join the Bianconeri this summer.



The current Liverpool ace is out of contract this summer and is expected to depart Anfield at the end of the current campaign.





The 24-year-old has reportedly given his word that he will sign a deal to join the Old Lady ahead of next term and Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes that Bianconeri chiefs are now getting concerned that they are no further forward in closing out the agreement.

The player recently stated that; “I have not yet decided where to play next season,” comments that will give more cause for concern in Turin and with Liverpool ready to offer a renewal, his future remains clouded in mystery.



There have been other clubs around Europe also showing interest, Borussia Dortmund for instance, are ready to welcome him back to his homeland and Romano understands that Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has had enough, and wants a response from the player as soon as possible.



The Bianconeri have offered Can a four-year deal worth €5M-a-season, but the only concrete agreement they have up to now, is the player’s word. Now the time for talking has stopped and action needs to be taken.