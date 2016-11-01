Candreva: Chelsea target 'dreams of Premier League move'
12 January at 13:45Inter star Antonio Candreva has admitted his interest playing in the Premier League sometime in the future. The 30-year-old Italian winger has failed to score a single goal for the nerrazurri this season, but has racked up a tally of eight assists already.
He has made 20 appearances, out of which 19 have been starts. In a recent interview with Calcio2000, Candreva was asked about the Premier League and whether it interests him. The former Lazio man said: “I really like the Premier League. It's a fantastic league. And I would certainly love to play in it someday.”
Candreva had been linked with joining Chelsea both in January 2017 as well as last summer. The Blues, however, did not manage to reach an agreement with the Inter.
Candreva was also asked his opinion on Luciano Spalletti, who has done very well since coming in at Inter. Candreva said: “He's a really good coach. And I'm happy to have someone like him as my manager at this point of my career.” “I have improved a lot. He places a lot of emphasis on concentration, motivation and consistency.”
