Candreva to Chelsea? Spalletti ‘says anything can happen’
29 July at 21:00Inter star Antonio Candreva is being linked with a move to Chelsea but Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has claimed no offers have been made so far.
The Italy International joined the nerazzurri for € 25 million last summer and calciomercato.com has recently revealed why the player could be leaving the San Siro this summer.
Spalletti talked to assembled media after Inter’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday evening with the Italian tactician who insisted that no official offers have been received by Inter yet.
“No offers have been made yet. There are no negotiations ongoing and we can’t sell any player in that position. However, anything can happen because the transfer market is simply unpredictable”, Spalletti said.
As for the game against Chelsea,Spalletti said: “We must have more personality when we have the ball possession. We played pretty well for 70 minutes, then we slowed a bit down, especially in physical terms. Our last game was two days ago, that has probably affected us.”
