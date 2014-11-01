Exclusive: why €20m Chelsea target can now leave Inter
28 July at 17:30Inter star Antonio Candreva is now free to leave Inter, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The nerazzurri signed Candreva for € 25 million from Lazio last summer but the Italy star failed to live up to expectations in his first year at the San Siro.
The former Parma and Juventus star did play some decent games but he had been way too inconsistent during the last campaign and Inter could now decided to sell him.
There are two reasons why the 30-year-old could be allowed to leave the San Siro for a fee close to € 20 million.
The first one is the sale of Candreva would allow Inter to keep Perisic in Milan, regardless which offer Manchester United will make to sign the Croat.
Luciano Spalletti has just confirmed that he will ‘firmly stand against Perisic’s sale’, which means Candreva could now leave Inter instead.
The Italian tactician is not an admirer of Candreva’s style. Spalletti usually plays with inverted wingers so that his wide players can run towards the centre of the pitch and try to create troubles attacking from the middle of the pitch. Candreva – a right-footed winger – loves playing on his right foot instead and his style is not quite adaptable to Spalletti’s tactics.
Those two reasons are the main one which would lead Inter to sell Candreva. An offer in the region of € 20 million would be enough, Chelsea have been warned.
