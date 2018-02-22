Chelsea and Man Utd warned as Juve prepare for life after Mandzukic
15 April at 12:50Mario Mandzukic may be leaving Juventus at the end of the season and the Serie A giants are already thinking about some possible replacements for the Croatian striker who is wanted in the Premier League, China, USA and Turkey.
The player has already received offers from China and Turkey and according to our sources, Juventus will only sell Mandzukic if the player will decide to leave the club at the end of the season.
The future is in his hands and Juventus are waiting to know Mandzukic’s final decision. Meantime, Tuttosport reports that Juventus are already thinking about some possible replacements for the Croat even though it is yet not sure that the player will be leaving the Allianz Stadium.
Manchester United and Chelsea have been warned as the Old Lady has put both Antohony Marial and Alvaro Morata in their summer shopping list. The Frenchman will see his contract expire in 2019 and Juventus are on very good terms with Doyen, the found that holds the right of the former Monaco star.
As for Morata, the Spaniard has failed to live up to expectations in South West London this season and the predictable sacking of Conte could be one more reason for the Spaniard to leave England in the summer.
Go to comments