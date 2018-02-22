Chelsea and Spurs target included in Italy training camp squad
23 February at 22:41As we wrote here, Italy interim coach Gigi Di Biagio called up many players to take part in a training retreat that will be held on Monday and Tuesday of next week at Coverciano. Di Biagio could not call up players from Juventus, AC Milan or Lazio because of their upcoming Coppa Italia games. Here the list once again :
Goalkeepers: Simone Scuffet [Udinese], Alex Meret [Spal]
Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni [Atalanta], Cristiano Biraghi [Fiorentina], Antonio Barreca [Torino], Davide Biraschi [Genoa], Kevin Bonifazi [Torino], Federico Ceccherini [Crotone], Gian Marco Ferrari [Sampdoria], Lorenzo Venuti [Benevento], Francesco Zampano [Udinese]
Midfielders: Daniele Baselli [Torino], Marco Benassi [Fiorentina], Danilo Cataldi [Benevento], Alberto Grassi [Spal], Rolando Mandragora [Crotone], Lorenzo Pellegrini [Roma]
Strikers: Domenico Berardi [Sassuolo], Gianluca Caprari [Sampdoria], Federico Chiesa [Fiorentina], Federico Di Francesco [Bologna], Roberto Inglese [Chievo Verona], Andrea Pinamonti [Inter], Matteo Politano [Sassuolo]
There are a few interesting names on the list as there are also a few Chelsea and Spurs targets. Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Pellegrini have been on the blues radar where as Pinamonti is on Tottenham's watch-list.
Chiesa is an offensinve winger who has been a very good player for Fiorentina over the past year or so. He scored 5 goals to date in this 2017-18 Serie A as he won't come cheap. Pellegrini on the other hand is a midfielder who has been doing well as he has been a positive surprise this year within Di Francesco's team. He has two goals and added three assists in 19 Serie A appearances for the Giallorossi on the season to date.
Finally, Pinamonti is a young forward who still plays for the Inter Milan primavera side. He is only 18 as he has a big future ahead of him. As Italy are set to re-start, Chelsea and Tottenham have their eyes wide open on some Italian talent...
