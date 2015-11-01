Chelsea are ‘confident’ of signing Everton star Romelu Lukaku,

Coach Antonio Conte has long been keen on the idea of signing the former Blues man, who has scored 19 goals this season in Premier League action, enough to attract the attention of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

And to think that agent Mino Raiola had recently promised that the 23-year-old would stay at Goodison Park,

"We are signing a longer contract, so for sure the intention is [to remain at Goodison Park].

Recently interviewed by Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, however, Lukaku

The Blues had a £57 million offer rejected for the former Antwerp man last summer, but will need at least £75m this time round.

Lukaku was signed by the Blues back in 2012, only to be sent on two loans to West Brom and Everton, before signing with the Toffees for