Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has only one tactical doubt ahead of tonight’s Champions League showdown against Barcelona, Tuttosport reports.The Italian tactician has already decided to drop Alvaro Morata to bench with Eden Hazard, Willian and former Barcelona star Pedro playing up front.The Italian, however, is still unsure about the availability of Antonio Rudiger who is not 100% fit. According to Tuttosport, however, Conte should rely on the Germany International for tonight’s crucial clash at the Camp Nou completing the Blues’ defensive department with the likes of Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta. Should Rudiger not make it, then Gary Cahill should replace him.Chelsea need a win or a draw with more than two goals to qualify for the next round of Europe’s elite competition. Despite a very positive performance in the Stamford Bridge opener three weeks ago, in fact, an individual mistake cost Chelsea the game with Messi who managed to score the equalizer in the second half.