Chelsea, Conte wants guarantees as Koulibaly remains a top target
16 March at 21:20Chelsea are having an amazing season in the EPL as Antonio Conte has been doing a terrific job in his first season in the English league. Even so, his future is still in doubt and according to English site Express, Conte seemingly wants some guarantees from the Chelsea board. As Chelsea prepare themselves to play Champions league football again, it seems like Conte wants some guarentees from Chelsea. He wants them to target some important players come summer time as he would like them to change their transfer policies. He would also like to have a bigger say on potential transfer targets. In the mean time, club's like Inter have their eyes wide open on the Conte front as Suning would love to make an attempt for him....
KOULIBALY REMAINS A CHELSEA TARGET - As we previously wrote, Chelsea are still very interested in Napoli defender Koulibaly and it seems like they will try to make another offer for him come summer time. Koulibaly recently renewed his deal with Napoli but like his agent recently stated, his future remains in doubt. Chelsea have been scouting him for some time now as their interest in him remains very high....
Go to comments