Kalidou Koulibaly to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Reports from TuttoMercatoWeb this evening claim that Chelsea will offer Napoli almost £50 million to try to bring defenderto Stamford Bridge this summer.

Despite signing a new five-year deal at the San Paolo in September, the 25-year-old has always been a long-term target for Blues boss Antonio Conte and the portal believes that he will make the Italian side an offer they cannot refuse.





With his interest in Koulibaly’s club team-mate Faozi Ghoulam already established, the Italian tactician, who was reportedly close to bringing the Senegalese international to Stamford Bridge last summer, will make him a priority target once again at the end of the current campaign.

Despite the impressive form of David Luiz this season, Conte is still looking to strengthen his back-line ahead of next term and it could be that attacking full-back Ghoulam and his centre-half team-mate Koulibaly could both be plying their trade in the Premier League come August.