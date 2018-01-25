Chelsea dealt blow as Dzeko rejects contract offer
25 January at 19:19Roma star Edin Dzeko has rejected Chelsea’s contract offer, Premium Sport reports.
The Italian broadcasters confirm what Calciomercato.com exclusively reported yesterday: the 30-year-old does not want to sign a short-term contract with Chelsea and will only accept to sign a long-term deal.
According to the report of Premium Sport, Chelsea have offered Dzeko a one-year and a half deal, whilst the player wants a two or three-year and a half deal.
Meantime Roma and Chelsea have agreed the player’s transfer fee. The Serie A giants, in fact, have accepted to sell the Bosnian for € 30 million plus € 5/8 million in add-ons. Emerson Palmieri is also part of the deal, though his signing would cost Chelsea somewhere in the region of € 20/25 million.
Emerson Palmieri has already agreed to join Chelsea but Dzeko has yet to reach an agreement with the Premier League giants. The former Manchester City ace scored Roma equalizer yesterday night against Sampdoria and is now waiting for Chelsea to put a new offer on the table.
According to Premium Sport, Dzeko wants to end his career in European football in 2020 to join the MLS.
